Odd News Roundup: Filipino athlete skips his way to second jump-rope record

Updated: 25-10-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Filipino athlete Ryan Alonzo has set a second Guinness World Record in the high-intensity activity of jump rope, the organisation said in October. Nicknamed "Skipman", the 35-year old completed 3,731 consecutive crossovers, which are done by crossing the arms in and out while skipping over the rope as it goes around the body. The previous record was 2,405 consecutive crossovers.

