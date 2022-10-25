Left Menu

Science News Roundup: NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

Science News Roundup: NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA.

