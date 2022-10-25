Qualcomm and Vodafone developing 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions

Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, have joined forces to develop and test next-generation 5G distributed units (DUs) and Radio Unit (RU) with Massive MIMO capabilities, to deliver the commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe.

Designed to meet the demands of modern networks, the new 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions will be powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the high-performance Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, which will be unveiled during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

"We congratulate Qualcomm Technologies on the recent sampling of the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, and we look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies to test and deliver these platforms," said Santiago Tenorio, director, network architecture, Vodafone.

The partnership builds on the companies' previous commitment in April 2021 to develop technical blueprints that will help equipment suppliers build 5G networks of the future using Open RAN technology, Qualcomm said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We look forward to broadening our collaboration with Vodafone to deliver the next wave of digital transformation and proliferate Open RAN deployments globally with high-performance, energy-efficient radio and distributed unit solutions," said Dino Flore, vice president, technology, QUALCOMM Europe, Inc.

Qualcomm said that the new 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions are expected to offer breakthrough power consumption performance to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and make networks environmentally sustainable and address demands of next-generation networks with massive MIMO with 64T64R and 32T32R capabilities needed for high-capacity dense urban scenarios.