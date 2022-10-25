Left Menu

Qualcomm and Vodafone developing 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:16 IST
Qualcomm and Vodafone developing 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, have joined forces to develop and test next-generation 5G distributed units (DUs) and Radio Unit (RU) with Massive MIMO capabilities, to deliver the commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe.

Designed to meet the demands of modern networks, the new 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions will be powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the high-performance Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, which will be unveiled during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

"We congratulate Qualcomm Technologies on the recent sampling of the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, and we look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies to test and deliver these platforms," said Santiago Tenorio, director, network architecture, Vodafone.

The partnership builds on the companies' previous commitment in April 2021 to develop technical blueprints that will help equipment suppliers build 5G networks of the future using Open RAN technology, Qualcomm said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We look forward to broadening our collaboration with Vodafone to deliver the next wave of digital transformation and proliferate Open RAN deployments globally with high-performance, energy-efficient radio and distributed unit solutions," said Dino Flore, vice president, technology, QUALCOMM Europe, Inc.

Qualcomm said that the new 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions are expected to offer breakthrough power consumption performance to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and make networks environmentally sustainable and address demands of next-generation networks with massive MIMO with 64T64R and 32T32R capabilities needed for high-capacity dense urban scenarios.

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022