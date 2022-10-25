Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:42 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Luzon island in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC added.
