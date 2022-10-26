Left Menu

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 00:28 IST
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the Seven Trees, California, region on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 6.9 km (4.3 miles), USGS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India
4
Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022