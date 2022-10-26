Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 00:28 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the Seven Trees, California, region on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 6.9 km (4.3 miles), USGS added.
