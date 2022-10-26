Science News Roundup: NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings; Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in groundbreaking new study

Left Menu

Using readings of ancient geomagnetic fields which have been preserved over time in mud bricks from sites destroyed by fire and in two collections of ceramic objects, scientists from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University have dated these remnants more accurately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 02:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in groundbreaking new study

Ancient ruins tell only a partial story of the epic sieges and conquests recounted in the Hebrew bible, but scientists are using new dating technology to piece together historical events to see how closely they resemble those described in scripture. Using readings of ancient geomagnetic fields which have been preserved over time in mud bricks from sites destroyed by fire and in two collections of ceramic objects, scientists from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University have dated these remnants more accurately.

NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

