Ancient bacteria could survive close to Mars' surface much longer than previously assumed: Study

A new study has found that the chances of uncovering life on Mars are better than previously expected. The research team, including Northwestern University's Brian Hoffman and Ajay Sharma, found that ancient bacteria could survive close to the surface on Mars much longer than previously assumed.

The researchers believe that the bacteria could survive much longer on Mars, if buried. The first-of-its-kind study reveals that the chances of uncovering life on Mars are better than previously expected.

These findings strengthen the possibility that if life ever evolved on Mars, its biological remains might be revealed in future missions, including ExoMars (Rosalind Franklin rover) and the Mars Life Explorer," the researchers, led by Michael Daly, a professor of pathology at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) and member of the National Academies' Committee on Planetary Protection, said in a statement.

"We concluded that terrestrial contamination on Mars would essentially be permanent - over time frames of thousands of years. If microbes evolved on Mars, they could be capable of surviving until present day. That means returning Mars samples could contaminate Earth," said Hoffman, a senior co-author of the study.

To explore whether or not life could survive the arid and freezing conditions on Mars, Daly, Hoffman and their collaborators first determined the ionizing radiation survival limits of microbial life. Thereafter, they exposed six types of Earthling bacteria and fungi to a simulated Martian surface and zapped them with gamma rays or protons (to mimic radiation in space).

The team determined that some terrestrial microorganisms potentially could survive on Mars over geologic timescales of hundreds of millions of years. They discovered that one robust microbe, Deinococcus radiodurans (also known as "Conan the Bacterium"), is particularly well-suited to surviving harsh Martian conditions.

While previous researchers found that the bacteria, when suspended in liquid, can survive 25,000 units of radiation (or "grays"), the equivalent to about 1.2 million years just below Mars' surface, the new study found that when the hearty bacterium is dried, frozen and deeply buried - which would be typical for a Martian environment - it could weather 140,000 grays of radiation.

Conan the Bacterium could only survive for a few hours at the surface while bathed in ultraviolet light. When buried just 10 centimeters below the Martian surface, its survival period increases to 1.5 million years and when buried 10 meters down, the pumpkin-colored bacterium could survive a whopping 280 million years, the researchers found.

The study is published in the journal Astrobiology.