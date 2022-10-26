Sanitary workers' strike enters second day

The indefinite strike by contractual sanitary workers of city Corporation seeking a hike in wages and regularisation entered the second day on Wednesday.

The agitation has resulted in piling up of tonnes of garbage in the city.

The over 5,000 workers began their strike on Tuesday by squatting in front of the Corporation office to press for their demands.

The Corporation has decided to meet the workers and their representatives to end the strike, said sources in the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)