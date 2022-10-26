Uttarakhand: Portals of Gangotri temple close for winter

Portals of the Gangotri shrine in Uttarakhand closed for the winter Wednesday.

During the closure of the temple for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, her winter stay.

Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants.

In the presence of Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, the process for closing the doors of the temple started at 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)