Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Portals of Gangotri temple close for winter

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:18 IST
Uttarakhand: Portals of Gangotri temple close for winter
  • Country:
  • India

Portals of the Gangotri shrine in Uttarakhand closed for the winter Wednesday.

During the closure of the temple for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, her winter stay.

Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants.

In the presence of Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, the process for closing the doors of the temple started at 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022