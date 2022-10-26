Left Menu

Indore: 69.50 sq ft shop in temple complex attracts Rs 1.72-cr bid for 30-year lease

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:42 IST
Indore: 69.50 sq ft shop in temple complex attracts Rs 1.72-cr bid for 30-year lease
  • Country:
  • India

A puja material selling shop ad measuring just 69.50 square feet and located in the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex in Indore city has attracted a whopping bid of Rs 1.72 crore for a 30-year-lease, way above the base price of Rs 30 lakh, an official of the shrine said on Wednesday.

This makes it one of the highest rates offered for a commercial property in the country, he said.

Participating in the tendering process for the property, a local resident offered to pay Rs 1.72 crore for the shop '1-A', the highest bid received for the outlet, for taking it on lease for a period of 30 years, the official said.

The temple is the owner of the shop and its actual area is 69.50 square feet, which means the man has paid Rs 2.47 lakh per square foot, he said.

As per lease conditions, the shop can be used only for selling flowers, 'prasad' (devotional offering) and other puja material, the official said.

The tendering process was completed under the supervision of the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

For leasing the outlet, the minimum base price was fixed at Rs 30 lakh by the temple authorities which means the shop attracted a bid which was six-time more than the base rate.

A large number of devotees visit the Khajrana Temple everyday from Madhya Pradesh and also other parts of the country and shops near the shrine selling flowers, 'prasad' and puja material do a brisk business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022