Amit Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 core in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of four projects worth Rs 6,629 crore from a programme in Haryana’s Faridabad, according to a statement.

The event will be held on Thursday at Faridabad’s Parade Ground, Sector 12.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crores besides the inauguration of a Rs 590 core rail coach refurbishment factory in Sonipat. The projects also include the country's first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at Rs 315.40 crore.

The home minister will also dedicate and inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

As per the statement, security has been tightened in Faridabad ahead of Shah’s visit.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Faridabad on October 27 and 28.

