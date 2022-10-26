Left Menu

Seechewal starts drive to clean holy Bein in Kapurthala

Seechewal appealed to residents of the area to participate in the drive to clean the rivulet.Seechewal had earlier too cleaned the 160-km-long rivulet in Kapurthalas Sultanpur Lodhi.

Noted environmentalist and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday started a drive to clean the holy Bein rivulet here.

The drive will focus on removing hyacinth from the holy rivulet starting from the Kanjli wetland to the Villa Kothi area with the participation of people, said officials.

Seechewal and his followers started removing hyacinth with the help of an earth-moving machine. Seechewal appealed to residents of the area to participate in the drive to clean the rivulet.

Seechewal had earlier too cleaned the 160-km-long rivulet in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi. Earlier in a meeting of officials, Seechewal and Kapurthala Deputy commissioner Sarangal said it is a privilege for all to perform "sewa" at the holy Bein, on the bank of which Guru Nanak Dev gave the message of humanity and brotherhood.

The DC said the district administration will provide technical guidance for the cleanliness of the holy rivulet as officials of the drainage department have been deputed for the same.

He asked an official of the drainage department to conduct a survey to install nets to create a check on hyacinth at Subhanpur and some other points so that it could be stopped before the Kanjli wetland.

The Kanjli wetland is known for Siberian migratory birds, which fly more than 5,000 kilometres to visit here every year.

