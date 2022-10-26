Ukraine says southern counter-offensive complicated by wet weather, terrain

Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russian forces in its southern Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the nature of the terrain, Ukraine's defence minister said on Wednesday.

Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference that Russian forces were using water supply channels as trenches in the occupied Kherson region, an agricultural province.

