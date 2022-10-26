7 receive minor injuries during 'Hingot' festival in Indore district

Left Menu

Residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages take part in the festival.Sub-Divisional Magistrate SDM Ravi Verma said seven people sustained minor burn injuries during the festival and they were given primary treatment by a team of doctors present at the site.Villagers from Gautampura are called turra, while their counterparts from Runji are known as kalgi.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:22 IST
Seven people received minor injuries while celebrating the annual 'Hingot' festival in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday, an official said.

The decades-old festival, traditionally held a day after Diwali, sees people of two villages, located about 55 kilometres from here, attacking each other with 'hingots', a forest fruit, hollowed and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone. Residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages take part in the festival.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravi Verma said seven people sustained minor burn injuries during the festival and they were given primary treatment by a team of doctors present at the site.

Villagers from Gautampura are called 'turra', while their counterparts from Runji are known as 'kalgi'. They throw burning 'hingots' at each other during the festival which appears like a 'war'.

In the past years, some persons have died after sustaining serious burn injuries during the festival.

Despite several attempts to stop the festival, it has been continuing due to religious beliefs of locals associated with the event.

