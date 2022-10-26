Webb reveals never-before-seen details of the early Universe

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to beam back stunning images of the cosmos. This latest image from Webb's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument features galaxy cluster MACS0647 and the very distant galaxy MACS0647-JD.

At the left of the above image, the galaxy cluster appears as a sea of galaxies on a black background and three small boxes outlined in white mark the locations of the three images of galaxy MACS0647-JD. These images are marked JD1, JD2, and JD3.

"The massive gravity of galaxy cluster MACS0647 acts as a cosmic lens to bend and magnify light from the more distant MACS0647-JD system. It also triply lensed the JD system, causing its image to appear in three separate locations," NASA wrote in a post.

A team of astronomers including Dan Coe of AURA/STScI for the European Space Agency and the Johns Hopkins University, Tiger Hsiao of the Johns Hopkins University and Rebecca Larson of the University of Texas at Austin has been observing MACS0647-JD with Webb. These NIRCam observations of MAC0647-JD are part of the team's Cycle 1 program GO 1433 (PI Coe).

Talking about the latest findings, Coe, said, "I discovered this galaxy MACS0647-JD 10 years ago with the Hubble Space Telescope. At the time, I'd never worked on high redshift galaxies, and then I found this one that was potentially the most distant at redshift 11, about 97 percent of the way back to the big bang. With Hubble, it was just this pale, red dot. We could tell it was really small, just a tiny galaxy in the first 400 million years of the universe. Now we look with Webb, and we're able to resolve TWO objects! We're actively discussing whether these are two galaxies or two clumps of stars within a galaxy."

The team is now planning a detailed study of the physical properties of the distant galaxy MAC0647-JD with Webb spectroscopy in January 2023.