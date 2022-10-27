ARECA-PRICES

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 56000 model Rs 53000.

New Supari : Rs 42000 to Rs 48500 model Rs 46000.

Koka : Rs 24000 to Rs 28500 model Rs 26000.

Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000.

2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

