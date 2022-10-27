NASA's asteroid hunter captures stunning views of Moon: See pics

NASA's Lucy spacecraft recently flew by the Earth for its first of three gravity assists that boost it on its journey to the Trojan asteroids. During the October 16 gravity assist, the spacecraft captured stunning views of the Moon, which were shared by the agency on Wednesday.

Check out the pictures snapped by Lucy, the first-ever mission to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, a population of asteroids that lead and follow Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun.

Lucy captured this image of the Moon's surface on Oct 16, 2022, when the spacecraft was between the Earth and the Moon, approximately 160,000 miles (260,000 km) from the Moon.

Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/JHU-APL/Tod R. Lauer (NOIRLab)

Snapped with L'LORRI (Lucy LOng Range Reconnaissance Imager), Lucy's high-resolution greyscale imager, the image is of an 800-mile (1200 km) wide patch near the center of the last quarter moon. Many familiar craters including the relatively fresh crater Arzachel just left of the center are visible.

This mosaic captured by Lucy includes the rugged, heavily cratered, Southern Highlands near the bottom of the mosaic, and the ancient, lava-filled impact basin Mare Imbrium near the top. The bright, fresh crater Copernicus is conspicuous near the left edge of the mosaic.

Credit: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/JHU-APL/Tod R. Lauer (NOIRLab)

Next up, this image by Lucy shows a roughly 600 mile (1000 km) wide swath of lunar terrain, dominated by the ancient, lava-filled impact basin Mare Imbrium. The Apennine Mountains which were the landing site for the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, dominate the lower-right portion of the image.

Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/JHU-APL/Tod R. Lauer (NOIRLab)

Lucy embarked on a 12-year-journey to study the Trojan asteroids, which are the remnants from the early solar system, on October 16, 2021 and is scheduled to arrive at its first asteroid target in 2025.