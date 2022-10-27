Left Menu

'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign launch postponed: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

The red light on, gaadi off campaign, which was set to be launched in the national capital on Friday, is being postponed as no approval has been received from the LG so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:07 IST
'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign launch postponed: Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign, which was set to be launched in the national capital on Friday, is being postponed as no approval has been received from the LG so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. ''The 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign has been successful in previous years. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far. The file was sent to LG on October 21,'' Rai said at a press conference on Thursday Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the city, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. Rai had earlier announced that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections and 10 volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts.

The major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections in the city where 20 volunteers each will be stationed, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022