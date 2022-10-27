EON Group to invest Rs 250 cr on development of mixed-use realty project

Realty firm EON Group on Thursday said it will invest Rs 250 crore to develop a mixed-use project in Mumbai.

The company, formerly known as Siddharth Group, has added a 5,000 square meter land parcel in Mumbai's prime Prabhadevi location, where it plans to develop a luxury mixed-use complex.

''This is a tenanted property that is targeted to be executed as a redevelopment scheme with the potential for a combination of residential and commercial towers exceeding 2 lakh square feet of free sale area. The property currently has approximately 250 tenants,'' the statement said.

The value of the asset as per prevailing market rates is in excess of Rs 100 crore.

''EON group plans to develop the project within 4-5 years and the overall investment will be in excess of Rs 250 crore, subject to the finalization of architectural plans and necessary approvals,'' the statement said.

The investment is planned to be funded by a combination of internal accruals as well as institutional investment.

This is the company's second project in Prabhadevi.

EON Group has delivered about 11 million square feet of primarily residential space in various micro-markets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Currently EON has over 1 Million square feet under development.

