Poland removes 4 communist-era Red Army monuments

Poland on Thursday dismantled four communist-era monuments to Red Army soldiers in a renewed drive to remove symbols of Moscow's post-World War II domination and to stress its condemnation of Moscow's current war on neighbouring Ukraine.

Workers used drills and heavy equipment to destroy the 1945 monuments at four different locations across Poland. Most of them were in the form of concrete obelisks.

Head of the state historical institute Karol Nawrocki, who has called for the removals, said they stood for a system that was guilty of enslaving and murdering its own people and other nations, including Poles.

"This is a monument to disgrace, a monument of contempt of the winners over the victims," Nawrocki said in Glubczyce, in the south, as workers were readying to dismantle a monument there.

"The soviets did not bring liberation, they brought Poland captivity," Nawrocki said in an emotional speech.

The other monuments were removed from Byczynam in the southwest, from Bobolice, in the northwest and from near Staszow, in the south.

Ever since shedding communist rule in 1989, Poland has been taking steps to remove from the public space the symbols of Moscow's past domination, removing monuments and plaques. The drive does not include cemeteries or burial sites.

Russia's aggression on Ukraine this year has added urgency to the efforts. The dismantled monuments were dedicated to Red Army soldiers who fell while fighting to defeat Nazi German troops.

