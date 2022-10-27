Left Menu

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 252 cr order for Indore Metro

The contract re-establishes Texmacos rich and successful experience in projects related to Metro Rail, including laying of ballastless tracks and associated work.

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 252 cr order for Indore Metro
City-based Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd Thursday bagged a Rs 252.88 crore contract to supply standard gauge ballastless track for Indore Metro Rail project, a company official said here.

The contract was floated by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL).

Texmaco Rail was the lowest bidder beating Larsen & Tubro's Rs 262.32 crore bid, the official said.

The other bidders were Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), it said.

The work scope includes designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the ballastless track of standard gauge for the Indore Metro Yellow Line.

A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track which are better in terms of life, comfort and noise among a few others. Urban metro requires very high availability of the track. Only ballastless track can provide this availability ensuring least maintenance and high strength. ''The contract re-establishes Texmaco's rich and successful experience in projects related to Metro Rail, including laying of ballastless tracks and associated work. It is one more landmark in Texmaco's achievement in this area,” U V Kamath, managing director of Bright Power, EPC Division of Texmaco Rail & Engineering said.

The line is likely to be 33.53 km long making a ring line to connect Palasia - Railway Station - Rajwara-Airport - Bhawarsala - MR10 - Palasia with 30 stations. The tender is to be completed in approximately three and half years.

