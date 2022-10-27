Science News Roundup: Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in groundbreaking new study; NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in groundbreaking new study

Ancient ruins tell only a partial story of the epic sieges and conquests recounted in the Hebrew bible, but scientists are using new dating technology to piece together historical events to see how closely they resemble those described in scripture. Using readings of ancient geomagnetic fields which have been preserved over time in mud bricks from sites destroyed by fire and in two collections of ceramic objects, scientists from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University have dated these remnants more accurately.

NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

An orbital NASA instrument designed mainly to advance studies of airborne dust and its effects on climate change has proven adept at another key Earth-science function - detecting large, worldwide emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The device, called an imaging spectrometer, has identified more than 50 methane "super-emitters" in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Southwestern United States since it was installed in July aboard the International Space Station, NASA said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)