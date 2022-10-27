Left Menu

Luxury villas, flats in Goa generate 4-10 per cent rental yield: Savills India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:42 IST
Luxury villas and apartments in Goa are able to generate a rental yield of up to 10 per cent, making the city a preferred destination for purchasing a second home, according to Savills India.

Villas are available on rent from Rs 15,000 per night to even Rs 1 lakh per night depending on size, property consultant Savills India said in a statement.

''Goa has emerged as a destination of choice for second home buyers owing to high rental yields ranging from 4-10 per cent approximately. This trend is notably witnessed in the coastal belt of north Goa spanning from Candolim to Vagator,'' it highlighted.

The consultant said it has witnessed a decisive trend where individuals are opting for rented villas in gated communities as well as independent ones across Porvorim, Parra, Assagaon, Saligao, Anjuna and Siolim.

Throughout the pandemic, Goa witnessed an uptick in demand for second homes given the benefits a property of such nature offers to the owner/homebuyer -- long-term end use, high rental yields, and usage as a first home are among a few.

''More importantly, the need for quality air, water, food, proximity to a cross-cultural environment, and an overall improved lifestyle has drawn many homebuyers to Goa,'' Savills said.

In its analysis, Savills found out that several property developers are capitalising on the growing market by selling villas in gated communities with a carpet area of 1,500 square feet to about 4,500 square feet depending on the number of rooms with the average plot size from 2,000 square feet to about 8,000 square feet. These villas typically range from Rs 3 crore to Rs 12 crore depending on the size of the property.

Business leaders, industrialists, new-age entrepreneurs, media and film industry honchos, hospitality owners/micro entrepreneurs, and NRIs from London, Europe, Singapore, US and middle east have purchases properties in this tourist city.

Shveta Jain, MD, Residential Services, Savills India, said, ''Goa has piqued the interest of homebuyers even before the pandemic. The serene charm of Goa has attracted many investors looking to buy second homes or holiday homes as they generate good rentals and offer good quality of life.'' Goa-based developer The Bennet and Bernard Company chairman and founder Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues said the demand for luxury holiday homes in Goa has always been high and gone up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the capital appreciation and rental yields are better in luxury villas and apartments.

''Today, people feel the inherent need to make progressive lifestyle changes to lead a more balanced and healthy life,'' Rodrigues said.

