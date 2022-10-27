The highest resolution movie of Sun's corona ever taken | Watch

Solar Orbiter, a space mission of international collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, recently experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. During this close approach, which happened on 12 October, the spacecraft captured more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before.

The agency shared a video from 13 October, when the spacecraft's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) returned the highest resolution movie of the quiet corona - the Sun's outer atmosphere - ever taken with any instrument.

Sharing the movie, ESA said, "This movie, and others taken during the encounter, show the dynamic nature of the Sun's million-degree-hot corona."

Video Credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI Team; acknowledgement: Frédéric Auchère, IAS

In this movie, the electrically charged gas, known as plasma, is in constant motion, guided and accelerated by changes of the Sun's magnetic field. The arches of bright plasma are being held in place by loops of magnetism that burst up into the corona from the Sun's interior.

"I am very much looking forward to data from all ten instruments being downloaded during the next few weeks, and then the world-wide science community will be very busy discovering new things using this unique data set," says Daniel Müller, ESA Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter.

The Sun is nearing solar maximum - the period when it is most active - in 2025, because of this the views of a quiet corona are likely to become rarer in the coming few years. At the peak of the cycle or solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing a greater number of sunspots, more energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.