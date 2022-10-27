Swanky headquarters for Metro Rail Ltd inaugurated in Chennai

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated ''Metro Bhawan,'' the headquarters of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited at Nandanam here on Thursday. The swanky 12-storied building was built at a cost of Rs 320 crore on 8.96 acre land allotted by the state government near the Nandanam Metro station on Anna salai. Besides serving as the administrative office of CMRL, the uniquely designed building houses quarters for operational staff of metro rail, a conference room, library, a 243-seater auditorium and a parking lot. The CMRL is operating the 54-km phase I and has embarked on the extension of lines for a distance of 118.9 km under the phase II project. State Ministers K N Nehru and Ma Subramanian, Minor Ports Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M A Siddiqui, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Special Duty Officer Jaideep, and other officials participated.

