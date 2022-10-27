Left Menu

Swanky headquarters for Metro Rail Ltd inaugurated in Chennai

Besides serving as the administrative office of CMRL, the uniquely designed building houses quarters for operational staff of metro rail, a conference room, library, a 243-seater auditorium and a parking lot.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:03 IST
Swanky headquarters for Metro Rail Ltd inaugurated in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated ''Metro Bhawan,'' the headquarters of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited at Nandanam here on Thursday. The swanky 12-storied building was built at a cost of Rs 320 crore on 8.96 acre land allotted by the state government near the Nandanam Metro station on Anna salai. Besides serving as the administrative office of CMRL, the uniquely designed building houses quarters for operational staff of metro rail, a conference room, library, a 243-seater auditorium and a parking lot. The CMRL is operating the 54-km phase I and has embarked on the extension of lines for a distance of 118.9 km under the phase II project. State Ministers K N Nehru and Ma Subramanian, Minor Ports Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M A Siddiqui, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Special Duty Officer Jaideep, and other officials participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022