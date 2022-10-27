Fire breaks out at carton factory in north Kolkata

Fire broke out at a carton manufacturing unit in north Kolkata's Alambazar area on Thursday evening, officials said.

The blaze was first spotted around 5.15 pm, they said.

Four fire tenders were working to douse the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, they added.

There were no reports of any casualty, officials said.

