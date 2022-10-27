Left Menu

Share geo-locations of Chhath sites to ensure transparency, smooth management: Delhi minister to DMs

During a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, the minister also directed officials to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience and smooth management and organisation at all sites.To ensure transparency, Gahlot instructed the district magistrates DMs to share the list of new sites that are being added with local legislators.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:39 IST
Share geo-locations of Chhath sites to ensure transparency, smooth management: Delhi minister to DMs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday directed district magistrates to share geo-locations of all Chhath sites to ensure transparency and smooth management.

This year, the Delhi government is organising Chatth Puja at 1,100 sites in the national capital. During a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, the minister also directed officials to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience and smooth management and organisation at all sites.

To ensure transparency, Gahlot instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to share the list of new sites that are being added with local legislators. DMs were further instructed to share geo-locations of all sites compulsorily, according to a statement.

The divisional commissioner has directed the DMs to share the list of the five sites which are expected to have the largest gathering. The DMs were advised to manage logistics in a manner that the Yamuna river bank is barricaded, and artificial ponds are created in a proper way ensuring pollution-free celebration, the statement said.

The revenue department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja. ''Today I had a meeting with the divisional commissioner and district magistrates and took stock of all the preparations related to Chhath Puja. I have instructed them to make necessary arrangements at all the ghats including Yamuna so that the devotees do not face any problems,'' Gahlot tweeted. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ''we are committed to organise an unprecedented Chhath Puja all over Delhi'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022