Left Menu

Task force formed to monitor cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park holds meeting

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:16 IST
Task force formed to monitor cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park holds meeting
  • Country:
  • India

A task force formed by the Centre to monitor the cheetahs brought to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia last month held a meeting on Thursday and among things discussed the issue of shifting the big cats to their acclimatization enclosure, sources in the state forest department said.

While members of the task force and officials were not available for comments, the sources said the meeting was held deep inside the jungle.

“I can't comment on the meeting's outcome,'' an official of the MP forest department said when contacted by PTI in the evening.

However, the sources said six out of the nine members of the task force took part in the meeting, which among other things, discussed the issue of shifting the cheetahs, currently kept in quarantine zones, to a larger acclimatization enclosure before they are released in the wild.

Eight cheetahs were reintroduced in KNP on September 17 at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

The task force has to take a call on moving the cheetahs from their quarantine bomas (animal enclosure) to the acclimatisation enclosure for some two months before they are finally released into the wild, officials said. The nine-member task force, including Wildlife Institute of India scientist Dr Vishnu Priya, was set up on September 20 to monitor the introduction of cheetahs in KNP and other designated areas by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - are in the 30-66 month age group and named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili and Saisa.

They are currently housed in six 'bomas', two of which are 50 metres into 30 metres, and four are 25 square metres in area, and are being reared on a diet of buffalo meat, the officials said.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022