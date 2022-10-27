Left Menu

November's lunar eclipse will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years: Check date and time

Updated: 27-10-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:27 IST
November's lunar eclipse will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years: Check date and time
Representative Image. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio.

The last total lunar eclipse for three years will be happening on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025, according to NASA.

On this day, the Moon will be close enough to opposite the Earth from the Sun so that it passes into the Earth's shadow creating a total lunar eclipse. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra.

During the lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red. This is because the Earth's atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red.

According to NASA:

  • Penumbral eclipse, when the Moon enters the Earth's penumbra - the outer part of the shadow - will begin at 3:02 a.m. EST.
  • Partial eclipse, when the Moon begins to enter Earth's umbra, will begin at 4:09 a.m.
  • Totality - when the entire Moon is in the Earth's umbra - will begin at 5:17 a.m.

The November 8 lunar eclipse's totality will be visible across North and Central America and in Ecuador, Columbia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru. In Puerto Rico, the Moon sets just after totality begins. It will also be visible in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

For viewers in Alaska and Hawaii, every stage of the lunar eclipse will be visible.

While no special equipment is needed to observe a lunar eclipse, you can use binoculars or a telescope for an enhanced view and the red color.

The Moon will appear full for about three days around the eclipse, from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning.

