Punjab: 90,248 deceased beneficiaries of pension schemes identified

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:15 IST
A survey of beneficiaries of various pension schemes in Punjab found 90,248 of such beneficiaries as deceased, said an official statement here.

The Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development conducted the survey of a total of 30.46 lakh beneficiaries in Punjab, out of which 90,248 deceased beneficiaries were identified.

By identifying the deceased beneficiaries, the government will save Rs 13.53 crore per month or Rs 162.36 crore annually, said Baljit Kaur, minister for social security, women and child development, in the statement.

The minister said with the identification of 90,248 deceased beneficiaries, financial loss of the government has stopped and the amount will be spent to help other needy people.

The minister further said the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) scheme will be implemented to pay pension to the beneficiaries.

