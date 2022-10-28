EU approves effective ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035

Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:09 IST
The European Union struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change. Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament, who must both approve new EU laws, as well as the European Commission, which drafts new laws, agreed that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.

The deal also included a 55% cut in CO2 emissions for new cars sold from 2030 versus 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5% reduction by then. The law, which the Commission first proposed last year, is a key pillar in a broader package of EU measures to deliver the EU's climate change targets.

