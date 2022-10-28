Odd News Roundup: Chinese authorities ask: Dear newlywed, when's the baby arriving?
Chinese authorities ask: Dear newlywed, when's the baby arriving?
An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments on Thursday before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls. The debate comes on the heels of President Xi Jinping declaring at the Communist Party's 20th Congress last week that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country's population development strategy.
