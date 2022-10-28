Floods, landslides in Philippines' south kill at least 26 - govt official

Flooding and landslides in a southern Philippines province have killed at least 26 people, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday.

A heavy downpour caused by an approaching tropical storm caused floods and landslides that affected two municipalities in Maguindanao province, Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao, said via phone.

