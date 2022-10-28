Left Menu

Death toll from floods, landslides in Philippines' south rises to 31 - govt official

Flooding and multiple landslides in a southern Philippines province killed at least 31 people, a senior government official said on Friday, as rescuers searched for missing residents. He said the weather on Friday was slightly improved after incessant rain on Thursday night. "The numbers are still moving and we still expect them to rise," Sinarimbo said.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:53 IST
Death toll from floods, landslides in Philippines' south rises to 31 - govt official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Flooding and multiple landslides in a southern Philippines province killed at least 31 people, a senior government official said on Friday, as rescuers searched for missing residents. A heavy downpour caused by an approaching tropical storm caused floods and landslides that affected several municipalities in Maguindanao province, Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao, said via phone.

Sinarimbo said rescue operations are ongoing for people who are missing, but he could not say how many. He said the weather on Friday was slightly improved after incessant rain on Thursday night. "The numbers are still moving and we still expect them to rise," Sinarimbo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022