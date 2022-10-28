Left Menu

NASA's MRO images yawning new Mars impact crater surrounded by water ice | Watch video

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:26 IST
NASA's MRO images yawning new Mars impact crater surrounded by water ice | Watch video
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona.

The High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE camera) aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) imaged this impact crater formed by a meteoroid strike in the Amazonis Planitia region of Mars on December 24, 2021.

As viewed by HiRISE from space, boulder-size blocks of water ice can be seen around the rim of the Martian impact crater.

"Buried ice has never been spotted this close to the Martian equator, which, as the warmest part of Mars, is an appealing location for astronauts," NASA said in a statement.

In late December 2021, NASA's InSight Mars lander sensed a large marsquake (magnitude 4), but scientists learned only later that it was caused by a meteoroid strike - estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since the agency began exploring the cosmos.

The meteoroid is estimated to have spanned 16 to 39 feet (5 to 12 meters) – small enough that it would have burned up in Earth's atmosphere, but not in Mars' thin atmosphere, and the new crater formed by the strike is believed to be one of the largest craters ever witnessed forming any place in the solar system.

The impact crater was first spotted on February 11, 2022, by scientists working at Malin Space Science Systems (MSSS), which built and operates two cameras aboard MRO.

"It's unprecedented to find a fresh impact of this size. It's an exciting moment in geologic history, and we got to witness it," said Ingrid Daubar of Brown University, who leads InSight's Impact Science Working Group.

This animation, created using data from the HiRISE camera, shows a flyover of a meteoroid impact crater on Mars that's surrounded by boulder-size chunks of ice.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022