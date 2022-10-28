Left Menu

Guj: Toddler mauled to death by wild animal in Gir forest region

However, the department cannot ascertain whether it was a lion or a leopard, he said.Forest officials scanned the entire area last night and this morning.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:01 IST
Guj: Toddler mauled to death by wild animal in Gir forest region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a lion, at a village in Gir forest region in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official from the forest department said on Friday.

The child's remains were found on a field this morning, not far from where he was attacked when he was walking with his family members at Ghanshyamnagar village of Savarkundla range in Gir (East) division forest on Thursday evening, the official said.

''The incident occurred around 6 pm on Thursday, when a family of migrant farm labourers from Madhya Pradesh were walking home. The boy was attacked and dragged away by a wild animal, most probably a lion,'' deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Gir (East), Rajdeepsinh Zala said.

As per the version given by residents and pug marks at the scene, the animal that killed the boy was a lion. However, the department cannot ascertain whether it was a lion or a leopard, he said.

''Forest officials scanned the entire area last night and this morning. They found remains of the boy on the other side of the farmland in the village,'' Zala said.

At least four to five cages have been placed in the area to trap the lion or leopard that killed the boy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022