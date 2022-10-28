Quasiparticles too can form a condensate, just like real particles: Study

Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) made from quasiparticles, a study has revealed.

According to the scientists from University of Tokyo, it now appears that quasiparticles can undergo condensation in the same way as real particles, something which was unknown for decades. The finding is set to have a significant impact on the development of quantum technologies, including quantum computing.

Quasiparticles are entities that do not count as elementary particles but that can still have elementary-particle properties like charge and spin. Physicists have created the first BEC — the mysterious ''fifth state'' of matter after solids, liquids, gases, and plasmas — made from quasiparticles. Mysterious, because a great deal about them still remains unknown to science. Theoretically predicted in the early 20th century, Bose-Einstein condensates, or BECs, were only created in a lab as recently as 1995.

A paper describing the process of creation of the substance, achieved at temperatures a hair's breadth from absolute zero, has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

BECs occur when a group of atoms is cooled to within billionths of a degree above absolute zero. Researchers commonly use lasers and ''magnet traps'' to steadily reduce the temperature of a gas, typically composed of rubidium atoms, the study said.

At this ultracool temperature, according to the research, the atoms barely move and begin to exhibit very strange behaviour. They experience the same quantum state — almost like coherent photons in a laser — and start to clump together, occupying the same volume as one indistinguishable ''super atom''. The collection of atoms essentially behaves as a single particle.

Currently, BECs remain the subject of much basic research, and for simulating condensed matter systems, but in principle, they have applications in quantum information processing.

Quantum computing, still in the early stages of development, makes use of a number of different systems. But they all depend upon quantum bits, or qubits, that are in the same quantum state, the study said.

Qubits are a unit of quantum information, stored in a two-state quantum system.

Most BECs are fabricated from dilute gases of ordinary atoms. But until now, according to the study, a BEC made out of exotic atoms has never been achieved.

Exotic atoms are atoms in which one subatomic particle, such as an electron or a proton, is replaced by another subatomic particle that has the same charge. Positronium, for example, is an exotic atom made of an electron and its positively charged anti-particle, a positron.

An ''exciton'' is another such example. When light hits a semiconductor, the energy imparted is sufficient to ''excite'' electrons to jump up from the valence level of an atom to its conduction level. That is, the atom jumps from the state of being able to form a bond to a state where it conducts.

These excited electrons then flow freely, giving rise to an electric current — in essence, transforming light energy into electrical energy. When the negatively charged electron performs this jump, the space left behind, or ''hole'', can be treated as if it were a positively charged particle. The negative electron and positive hole are attracted and, thus, bound together.

Combined, this electron-hole pair is an electrically neutral ''quasiparticle'' called an exciton.

A quasiparticle is a particle-like entity that does not count as one of the 17 elementary particles of the standard model of particle physics, but that can still have elementary-particle properties like charge and spin. The exciton quasiparticle can also be described as an exotic atom because it is in effect a hydrogen atom that has had its single positive proton replaced by a single positive hole, the study said.

Further, the study goes on to say, excitons come in two flavours - orthoexcitons, in which the spin of the electron is parallel to the spin of its hole, and paraexcitons, in which the electron spin is anti-parallel, that is, parallel but in the opposite direction, to that of its hole.

Electron-hole systems have been used to create other phases of matter such as electron-hole plasma and even exciton liquid droplets. The researchers wanted to see if they could make a BEC out of excitons.

''Direct observation of an exciton condensate in a three-dimensional semiconductor has been highly sought after since it was first theoretically proposed in 1962. Nobody knew whether quasiparticles could undergo Bose-Einstein condensation in the same way as real particles,'' co-author of the study, Makoto Kuwata-Gonokami, said.

''It is kind of the holy grail of low-temperature physics.'' Their ultimate goal, they said, is to build a platform based on a system of exciton BECs, for further elucidation of its quantum properties, and to develop a better understanding of the quantum mechanics of qubits that are strongly coupled to their environment.

