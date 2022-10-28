Mumbai: Fire erupts in south Mumbai building, nobody injured

A fire erupted on the second floor of a four-storey residential building in Mazgaon area of south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that broke out around 12 noon in one of the flats on the second floor of Ahmed Building in Tulsiwadi located on Gunpowder Road, he said. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was launched, the civic official said.

The blaze was extinguished 45 minutes later, he added.

