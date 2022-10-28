Dhauli Shanti Stupa golden jubilee celebrated

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday joined Buddhist monks from across the world at Dhauli Shanti Stupa to mark its golden jubilee and said peace is the only way to a better and beautiful world.

The function at the Shanti Stupa, also known as the Peace Pagoda, was attended by over a hundred monks from Japan, America, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the programme, Patnaik said ''Peace has no alternative, it has its significance in all ages. Peace is the only way to achieve the goals of a better and beautiful world." He announced the construction of in-stream storage on Daya River at Basantpur at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore.

The tender process for the project has already been started.

The Pagoda, situated 8 km from here on the banks of Daya river, was where the historical Kalinga war was fought and was won by Emperor Ashoka in the second century BC. It is said that it was in this place that Ashoka realised the futility of war and embraced Buddhism.

''Although the war ended with massive bloodshed here, Dhauli stands to sing of the moral victory of humanity ... The Shanti Stupa stands here as a monument symbolizing and spreading the message of peace, harmony and progress", Patnaik said.

Urging the people to work together to spread the message of peace and to create a safer world for future generations, he said the Dhauli Stupa has changed the course of world history by spreading the message of global peace and harmony. The Pagoda is a ''great creation'' of modern architecture and bears testimony of Indo-Japanese friendship that stands for global peace and mutual cooperation, he said. Patnaik said Odisha government has taken steps for the beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa to make it an international tourist destination.

''I offer my sincere tributes to the most revered Nichidatsu Fuji Guruji of Japan, Founder and Preceptor of Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution to building the Shanti Stupa,'' he said and thanked the Kalinga-Nippon Buddha Sangha for it.

Patnaik also thanked Revered Takao Takedo of Japan, bhikshu and bhikshuni of Nipponzan Myohoji for conducting the morning prayer on Monday which called for global peace and harmony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)