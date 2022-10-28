Left Menu

Haryana Police razes illegal property of drugs peddler in Sirsa

Police is taking stern action against drug traffickers and in the last few days several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such elements have been demolished. Such action on drug peddlers and others will continue in future also, he added.

In a crackdown against people involved in drugs trade, Haryana Police on Friday demolished an illegal house of a drug peddler in Sirsa district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said here that a joint team of police and civil administration bulldozed the illegal construction of Nirmal Singh, a resident of village Ganga in Sirsa.

''Nirmal had built a house on illegally occupying about 200 yards of Panchayati land, which was demolished with the help of local administration,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

Presently, Singh is lodged in district jail Sirsa, he said.

Three cases were registered against him in Sadar Dabwali police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) while one case under the Excise Act. Apart from this, a case under NDPS Act is also registered against him at Gidderbaha police station of Punjab State. Police is taking stern action against drug traffickers and in the last few days several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such elements have been demolished. Such action on drug peddlers and others will continue in future also, he added.

