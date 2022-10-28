Left Menu

Cyrus Mistry accident: co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital

Two other car occupants, Anahita 55, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius 60, suffered serious injuries.

Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died last month, was discharged from a private hospital here on Friday.

His wife, Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, was recovering and will be discharged soon, said an official of the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Both were admitted to the hospital on September 5.

Darius Pandole underwent a surgery on his forearm and a `maxo facial' surgery. He was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries, hospital said in a statement.

“The injuries were very complex and therefore our best team of multidisciplinary doctors is working closely on the Pandoles,'' said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, the hospital CEO. “Expert advice was sought from experts across the globe to define the best course of action for their treatment and that has enabled us to achieve results,'' he added.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra. Two other car occupants, Anahita (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius (60), suffered serious injuries.

