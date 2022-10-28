Mars Express peers beneath the surface of mysterious Martian moon

The European Space Agency's Mars Express recently had a close encounter with the martian moon Phobos. During the flyby, which took place on 23 September 2022, the 19-year-old water-hunting spacecraft peered beneath the surface of the mysterious moon, thanks to the recently upgraded software of the orbiter.

The Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding (MARSIS) instrument on Mars Express, known for its role in the discovery of signs of liquid water on the Red Planet, recently received a major software upgrade that allowed it to see beneath the surfaces of Mars and its moon Phobos in more detail than ever before.

While the instrument was originally designed to study the interior of the Red Planet, the recent software upgrade is helping it peer into the depths of Phobos.

ESA said that the recent flyby of the larger martian moon offered the perfect opportunity to test one of the spacecraft's latest software upgrades.

"During this flyby, we used MARSIS to study Phobos from as close as 83 km. Getting closer allows us to study its structure in more detail and identify important features we would never have been able to see from further away. In the future, we are confident we could use MARSIS from closer than 40 km," said Andrea Cicchetti from the MARSIS team at the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), Italy.

Launched 19 years ago, on 2 June 2003, ESA's Mars Express has spent almost two decades studying one of our closest planetary neighbors and revolutionizing humanity's understanding of the planet - its history, present as well as future.