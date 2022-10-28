Central schemes being successfully implemented in J-K with people's support: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said central government's various development schemes are being successfully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with active support of local people.

Launching a 'Ayush Utsav' at the Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC) at Ganderbal, Sonowal said central government's schemes are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in a fair manner and all eligible beneficiaries are treated equally.

''People in Jammu and Kashmir are very happy with the implementation of various central government schemes. The successful implementation of the schemes will bring progress and prosperity for the local people,'' he said.

Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention for the all-round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been ''neglected by successive governments'' both at the Centre and in the erstwhile state.

The Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways also distributed financial assistance under various schemes including higher education assistance by labour department and an amount of Rs 12.35 lakh under the Housing for All (Urban) scheme among the beneficiaries.

He also handed over sanction letter under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), hearing aids, prosthetics and orthotics equipment, wheel chairs, land passbooks, income certificates, Golden Cards, sports kits, sanction letters for construction of Trout and Carp fish ponds at the mini secretariat in Ganderbal to the beneficiaries.

Sonowal also launched an e-rickshaw service in the town from the mini secretariat.

''Under the ample guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the development, peace and security are going on at the same pace in the Union Territory,'' he said. At the 'Ayush Utsav', the minister said the country's rich traditional medicinal practices must be optimally used for the benefit and enrichment of human lives.

The Modi government has been making a concerted effort to promote the Ayush medicinal practices and supplement it with the modern medicinal treatments for a holistic recovery and wellness of the people, Sonowal said.

It is a matter of great pride that a Global Centre of Traditional Medicine is coming up in Jamnagar, Gujarat and this will further bolster the traditional medicinal practices in India as well as globally, he said.

