Left Menu

Webb snaps this haunting portrait of the Pillars of Creation: A new view of familiar landscape

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:30 IST
Webb snaps this haunting portrait of the Pillars of Creation: A new view of familiar landscape
Image Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

This haunting portrait snapped by NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope shows the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. Thousands of stars that exist in this region seem to disappear in this Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image while seemingly endless layers of gas and dust become the centrepiece.

The Pillars of Creation lie within the vast Eagle Nebula, which is 6500 light-years away from Earth. In this MIRI view, three prominent pillars are visible, with the left pillar being the largest and widest. The peaks of the second and third pillars are set off in darker shades of blue outlines. There are a few red stars that appear within the pillars while some blue and white stars dot the overall scene.

Stars are easiest to detect in ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared light while mid-infrared light excels at revealing gas and dust in extreme detail. The detection of dust is extremely important as it is a major ingredient for star formation.

"Many newly formed stars are no longer surrounded by enough dust to be detected in mid-infrared light. Instead, MIRI observes young stars that have not yet cast off their dusty "cloaks." These are the crimson orbs toward the fringes of the pillars. In contrast, the blue stars that dot the scene are aging, which means they have shed most of their layers of gas and dust," NASA explained in a post.

This view was first captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, followed by many other observatories later on.

"As a result of the new MIRI image, astronomers now have higher resolution data in mid-infrared light than ever before, and will analyze its far more precise dust measurements to create a more complete three-dimensional landscape of this distant region," NASA said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022