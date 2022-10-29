Left Menu

Bengal govt to launch revamped single window industry portal in two months

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2022
The West Bengal government on Friday said it is revamping its industry-focused single window portal 'Shilpasathi' for a truly 24x7 service and it is likely to be launched within two months.

The new portal will have more features to facilitate greater ease of doing business, state industry Minister Shashi Panja said.

The 'Shilpasathi' portal had been in place for business and industry as a single point of contact for some time and now it is being rebuilt.

''The Revamped Shilpasathi portal is expected to be launched by December. This will improve existing services for greater ease of doing business,'' Panja said at the 191st AGM of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce.

She said that the state is working towards framing a state logistics policy.

Logistics is a highly prospective sector that can attract huge investment in the state.

The Centre has recently announced a logistics policy that aims to exploit multi-modal transport to reduce costs.

Panja, calling for investment in West Bengal, asserted that the state does not discriminate between small and big industries and supports everybody equally.

