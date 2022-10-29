Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near coast of central Peru region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles), EMSC added.

EMSC had earlier pegged the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)