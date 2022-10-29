Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near coast of central Peru region - EMSC
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 29-10-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 02:13 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles), EMSC added.
EMSC had earlier pegged the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.8.
