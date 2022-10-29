Peru has magnitude 5.9 earthquake near central coast - EMSC

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added. EMSC initially said the quake had a 5.8 magnitude. It lowered this to 5.3 but then revised it again, this time up to 5.9.

