Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near east coast of Honshu, Japan -EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 54 km (33.55 miles), EMSC added.
