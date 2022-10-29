Magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Peru's central coast, no damage reported

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with the country's emergency authorities saying there had not been any reports of damage.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added. EMSC initially said the quake had a 5.8 magnitude. It lowered this to 5.3 but then revised it again, this time up to 5.9.

Peru's emergency authorities (COEN) said on Twitter that residents felt the quake "slightly" and that monitoring was continuing in vulnerable areas.

