Left Menu

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Peru's central coast, no damage reported

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with the country's emergency authorities saying there had not been any reports of damage. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 04:04 IST
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Peru's central coast, no damage reported

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, with the country's emergency authorities saying there had not been any reports of damage.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added. EMSC initially said the quake had a 5.8 magnitude. It lowered this to 5.3 but then revised it again, this time up to 5.9.

Peru's emergency authorities (COEN) said on Twitter that residents felt the quake "slightly" and that monitoring was continuing in vulnerable areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022