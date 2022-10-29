World News Roundup: Iran protests flare again as U.N. voices concern at detainees' treatment; Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran protests flare again as U.N. voices concern at detainees' treatment

Iranians kept up protests calling for the toppling of the Islamic Republic on Friday, as activists posted videos of crowds demanding the death of the supreme leader and the widely feared Basij militia he unleashed against them. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.

Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM

U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co will build Poland's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision aiming to reduce the country's carbon emissions and phase out coal. With Russia waging war in neighbouring Ukraine, Poland's choice of a partner from the United States underlines the emphasis Warsaw places on relations with Washington at a time when its security is in the spotlight.

Kosovo backs off from Serb car plate rule after West warnings

Kosovo said it will delay a rule to confiscate cars owned by ethnic Serbs who refuse to use local car plates following criticism by Western countries that such a move may aggravate ethnic tensions. Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serb minority to change their old car plates that date before 1999 when Kosovo was still part of Serbia. However, this move has been met with strong and sometimes violent resistance by local Serbs who live in the northern part of the country.

Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul

Brazil's electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led by justices from the Supreme Court, is ready for Bolsonaro to dispute any victory by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, potentially mobilizing angry demonstrations, according to people familiar with the court's preparations who requested anonymity to share the information.

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of World Cup

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who was torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," has died at the age of 87. Lewis passed away from natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, his publicist said. The musician had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.

Russia declares end of Ukraine mobilisation campaign, U.S. sending more arms

Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War Two. The United States, meanwhile, announced it would send another $275 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from Pentagon inventories, bringing U.S. military assistance to the country under the Biden administration to more than $18.5 billion

Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests

The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N. Security Council gathering on Wednesday, according to a note outlining the event, seen by Reuters. Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to brief.

Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae which caused floods in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday. There were also 33 injured and 14 missing persons, disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

North Korea fires two missiles into sea as South Korea wraps up drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while South Korean forces were wrapping up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring their northern neighbour. The missile launches, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is preparing its first nuclear test since 2017, were the latest in a year in which North Korea has tested a record number of missiles, whether short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or others.

(With inputs from agencies.)